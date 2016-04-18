Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Would you ditch your disability given the chance?
We try to imagine who we'd be, minus our disabilities and ask whether, if you had the chance, would you ditch your disability?
With Emma Tracey, Lee Kumutat, Beth Rose and Toby Mildon.
-
18 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window