'It can be survivable'

Video

When Samuel was born with a rare form of dwarfism, his parents were told he only had a few months to live.

This year he'll be celebrating his twelfth birthday.

Hayden's parents were told their son wouldn't feel, eat, think, breathe or hear after he had a brain bleed and a stroke.

He and Samuel were interviewed by Chris Ulmer, a former special education teacher who travels the world helping people with disabilities tell their stories.

