'Marathon' walk for wheelchair user
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Marathon' walk for wheelchair user

Asa normally gets around in a wheelchair, but she's just walked further than ever before.

She took part in a charity walk in Slough in support of her group, which helps people with disabilities. Filmed/edited by: Anisa Kadri, BBC Asian Network

  • 02 May 2017
Go to next video: Man with cerebral palsy finishes marathon