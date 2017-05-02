Media player
'Marathon' walk for wheelchair user
Asa normally gets around in a wheelchair, but she's just walked further than ever before.
She took part in a charity walk in Slough in support of her group, which helps people with disabilities. Filmed/edited by: Anisa Kadri, BBC Asian Network
02 May 2017
