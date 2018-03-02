Grange Hill, voodoo and chronic pain

Video

Former star of Grange Hill and lead singer of the 1980s band Monsoon, Sheila Chandra, lives with burning mouth syndrome. She describes it as "when you grab a hot cup of tea and take a huge mouthful of scolding tea...".

Julia Buckley travelled the world searching for a cure for her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). After taking part in a voodoo ritual in Haiti Julia finally found a healer in Brazil who took her pain away. We also speak to Mya Choudry from the EDS support group.

And Ouch's Beth Rose gives us the lowdown on the upcoming Paralympics before she heads off to Pyeongchang.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty.

Produced by Damon Rose.

A transcript is available here.

