The man who must crawl through front door

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The man who has to crawl through his front door
Since Richard’s leg was amputated, his two-storey house has become very difficult to get around.
His wheelchair does not fit through the front door, so he has to drag himself along the ground to get to his car. After several years he’s still waiting for a home both he and the council agree is appropriate.
To hear the full story listen to BBC Radio 5Live Investigates on Sunday at 1100 or catch up here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09wrdwq.
-
25 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window