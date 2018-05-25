How do you learn trapeze if you’re blind?

Video

Amelia Cavallo has mastered the art of aerial performance on silks and trapeze at great heights above the floor.

As someone who is registered blind, how does she know how high up she is and where the silk or trapeze will be when she lets go as part of a trick? And how often does she end up on the crash mat?

Cavallo is performing as part of new circus show, What Am I Worth? It’s a collaboration between disabled performers and musicians and asks society a very pertinent question.

Presented by Beth Rose. A full transcript is available here.