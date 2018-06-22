Video
'My Doctor refused to treat me if I went for gold'
Ali Jawad was told the night before an operation that he should prepare his friends and family for the worst - he might not wake up again.
The powerlifter, a double above-knee amputee, had fallen ill a few years before at his first Paralympic Games and was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, an illness he'd never heard of, a few weeks later.
He had to get his head around the disease quickly and it came with an ultimatum - choose health or gold medals.
Presented by Beth Rose with Ali Jawad.
