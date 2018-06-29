'Do we drown or rocket to the surface?'

Video

Rich Osborn had the perfect summer job as a scuba diving instructor in Cyprus, until a dive with friends changed everything.

On a day off, the then 21-year-old and three instructor friends, decided to go for a carefully planned deep-dive.

But at 40m under the ocean's surface the group ran out of air.

With nothing left in the tanks they had a decision to make - drown there and then, or rocket to the surface and risk catastrophic injuries from the benz.

Presented by Beth Rose with Rich Osborn.

Subscribe to Ouch or wherever you get your podcasts from. Like us, rate us and leave a nice review - this helps others find our programmes.

Email ouch@bbc.co.uk Tweet @bbcouch or find us on Facebook.

A transcript will appear on this page soon.