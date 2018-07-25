Wheelchair users climb Snowdon
Wheelchair user from Edinburgh climbs Snowdon

A man from Edinburgh has told BBC Radio 5 live that climbing Snowdon in a wheelchair gave him "that feeling back of getting to the top of the hill again"

Rich Osborn's spine was crushed in a diving accident.

Along with 14 other teams, he climbed the highest mountain in England and Wales with the charity Back Up, which helps people affected by spinal cord injury.

