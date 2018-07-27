Media player
The bike crash which made me forget English
Hannah Jenkins was cycling in her local park when she collided with another cyclist and fell-off her bike.
She sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
But when she woke up, she was confused to discover no-one spoke the same language as her - and later discovered the crash had caused her brain to erase English.
Presented by Beth Rose.
27 Jul 2018
