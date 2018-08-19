Media player
OCD: It's not just about washing your hands
When we got three women with obsessive-compulsive disorder round a table, the conversation ranged from their need to tic or twitch, and what it feels like, through to getting naked at the front door to minimise the spread of germs after a hospital visit.
This "takeover" podcast was recorded in Edinburgh. The contributors - writers Lucy Danser and Lucy Burke, plus actor Kerry Fitzgerald - all feature at the 2018 Festival Fringe.
Produced by Emma Tracey
19 Aug 2018
