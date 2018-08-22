How my son jammed his leg in a wheelchair

Video

Being a parent is hard, but when you're disabled it can come with its own unique set of challenges and advantages.

From the mum who insisted on building an accessible house extension so her husband had to get up to do night-duties to the visit to A&E with a toddler who had jammed his leg a wheelchair spoke after using it as a climbing frame.

Three comedians - Chris McCausland, Steve Day and Laurence Clark - take over the BBC Ouch podcast to talk about their parenting skills, wins and fails as disabled Dads.

Produced by Emma Tracey. A full transcript will be available soon.