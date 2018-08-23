Three comedians on their parenting wins and fails

Media player
Three comedians talk about their parenting wins and fails as disabled dads
Being a parent is hard, but when you're disabled it can come with its own unique set of challenges and advantages.
Three comedians - Chris McCausland, Steve Day and Laurence Clark - take over the BBC Ouch podcast to talk about their parenting skills, wins and fails as disabled dads.
For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast.
23 Aug 2018
