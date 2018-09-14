"Echoes put me off": How blind people choose a new home

Video

Lee Kumutat is blind and moving home. So, if she can't choose what decor she likes, or the look of the building, what choices does she make and why?

From colour to audio ambience, and where friends can help, she takes us through how she's been tracking down the perfect home in Manchester, where she'll be moving next month for a new job with the BBC.

With Damon Rose and Beth Rose (not related!). A transcript is available here.

