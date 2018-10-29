Video

Returning to work after maternity leave can be a daunting experience - especially if you have a disability.

So, with Emma Tracey back at Ouch HQ, what better time to discuss how she is getting on?

Emma is joined by disability activist Kaliya Franklin.

Kaliya has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and has a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

From pregnancy to the first days of motherhood and the dreaded poppers on babygrows, Emma and Kaliya describe what it’s like to navigate motherhood from a different perspective.

Presented by Emma Tracey.

A full transcript will be available shortly.

