Bake Off Briony’s kitchen hacks and Kitch the rapper

The Great British Bake Off contestant Briony Williams has a missing left hand but some viewers didn’t spot it until episode three. How did she get by in that famous tent without any help or disability adjustments?

BAFTA-nominated Ruth Madeley is currently filming with Emma Thompson, but in the summer she made a Horizon documentary about her impairment, spina bifida. Ruth got to watch pioneering surgery on an unborn baby with the condition and ask how her own mum reacted when told she was carrying a disabled daughter.

Kitch, the rapper with a stammer and a great back story, performs at the end of the show.

