'Disabled people make the best entrepreneurs'

Video

Why does self-employment often suit disabled people better than the nine to five?

Three winners of this year’s Stelios Award describe their businesses, explain why they like working for themselves and give tips for future disabled business-owners.

BBC Ouch's Emma Tracey meets Joshua Wintersgill, who has developed an aircraft sling for wheelchair users, chocolatier Samona Williams and Rachel Shapey who has designed a music-making app.

A full transcript will be available soon. For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast on BBC Sounds.