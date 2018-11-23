Media player
'Disabled people make the best entrepreneurs'
Why does self-employment often suit disabled people better than the nine to five?
Three winners of this year’s Stelios Award describe their businesses, explain why they like working for themselves and give tips for future disabled business-owners.
BBC Ouch's Emma Tracey meets Joshua Wintersgill, who has developed an aircraft sling for wheelchair users, chocolatier Samona Williams and Rachel Shapey who has designed a music-making app.
23 Nov 2018
