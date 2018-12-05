Stories about pooing in a bag

Video

Eye-opening stories from three people who "wear a bag" instead of being able to use the toilet naturally.

Thousands of people have them in the UK and, permanent or temporary, it is as a result of ill health within the digestive system.

Hear why one person likes to pop the undigested peas she finds in her bag, and about the process which leaves you with a Barbie butt.

YouTube star Hannah Witton, an expert on sex and relationships, recently had her colon removed. She chats to Sam Cleasby and Blake Beckford who also use stoma bags.

