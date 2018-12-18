'I pushed Kelly Fletcher off the stool'

Video

From the young blind YouTuber whose make-up channel led her to being the poster girl for Cover Girl to the man who found out he has MS at the same time as having his first child.

Why our guests all seem to have a bit of a crush on their surgeon, the buildings round the world which recently lit-up purple to show support for disabled people and Derek Paravacini our star pianist who is sometimes called an autistic savant - as well as being Ouch's good friend – performs the most Christmassy of music on demand.

Our festive show is packed with emotion and well worth a listen.

With Simon Minty and Kate Monaghan.

