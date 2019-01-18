Awkward encounters of the disabled kind

Video

As Annalisa D’Innella’s sight deteriorates, people become more awkward around her. Why is this and what can she do about it?

UK teen Tilly Griffiths had some awkward conversations when arranging 24-hour care for her university course in America but - spoiler alert - she got there.

And Jordan Statham’s standoffs with teachers were pretty #awkward before he was diagnosed autistic.

One raised five million pounds for charity, one wrote Simon’s favourite song and another’s 9-year-old daughter has the same jumpsuit as grown-up Kate. Find out which is which on the latest talk show. With Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty.

