The accident that made music accessible

Video

Suzanne Bull loves live music. But after several accidents, including getting crushed at a gig, she wanted to challenge venues that weren’t accessible for disabled music fans.

She took matters into her own hands and started Attitude is Everything in 2000 - a disability-led charity that aims to improve D/deaf and disabled peoples’ access to live music venues.

Twenty years on she reveals what it was like to be made an MBE for her work and included in Music Week's, Women in Music, roll of honour. She also gives an insight into how the landscape is changing for accessible music.

Presented by Niamh Hughes. A transcript is available here.

