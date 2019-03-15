This disabled comedian is a Jerk

Video

After years on the circuit, American comedian Tim Renkow has just released his first TV series - Jerk.

The BBC Three show follows a "heightened" version of Renkow, who has cerebral palsy. TV Tim is "too lazy" to sort out his own visa, so instead he plays on and uses his disability to mess with people and take advantage of every situation.

Tim reveals to BBC Ouch how much truth was behind the sitcom, how he got The Soprano's actress Lorraine Bracco to play his mother and what it was like to have a fist-fight with fellow comedian and Britain's Got Talent winner, Lost Voice Guy, who also has cerebral palsy.

Bashir Aziz, who has vitiligo, and Rachel Reynolds who has thousands of tumours on her body, talk about living with visible differences and what it was like to live together for 10 days in new Channel Five show, The House of Extraordinary People.

Presented by Simon Minty and Kate Monaghan.

