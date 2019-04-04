The artist who believes he’s a zombie

Video

Martin O'Brien has lived beyond his life expectancy twice - first at the age of five, and then again at 30. He was born with the life-limiting disease, cystic fibrosis.

Now aged 31, he identifies as a Zombie - half-dead and half-alive - which he tries to convey through his physical artwork - he even spent his 30th birthday in a morgue, for art's sake.

Sometimes controversial, he talks about how he uses the sexual, and consensual, practice of BDSM to illustrate life with a chronic illness and where the line between raising awareness and exploitation is drawn.

Presented by Beth Rose with Emma Tracey. A transcript will be available soon.

