‘I was bombarded by vile words’
Video

‘Bombarded by vile words’: My trouble with trolls

Is our legal system failing victims of online abuse?

Beauty blogger Tess Daly says trolls targeting people with disabilities aren't being held to account.

Produced by Eleanor Layhe

For more on online abuse and the law, listen to BBC Radio 4's Law In Action programme

For more information and support, visit BBC Action Line

  • 02 May 2019
