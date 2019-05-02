‘I was bombarded by vile words’

Media player
‘Bombarded by vile words’: My trouble with trolls
Is our legal system failing victims of online abuse?
Beauty blogger Tess Daly says trolls targeting people with disabilities aren't being held to account.
Produced by Eleanor Layhe
For more on online abuse and the law, listen to BBC Radio 4's Law In Action programme
For more information and support, visit BBC Action Line
02 May 2019
