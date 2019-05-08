Media player
The Down's syndrome troupe stirring up the drag scene
Meet Drag Syndrome - the outspoken performers with Down's syndrome who are creating a stir on the drag scene.
These drag queens and kings were brought together in 2018 by choreographer Daniel Vais, to provide a platform for performers with learning disabilities and to challenge stereotypes.
They have received criticism along the way, but with a performance at Glastonbury coming up, could they be about to hit the big time?
A video by Richard Kenny, Niamh Hughes and Natasha Lipman.
Drag Syndrome were performing at unDISTURBED, part of the Royal Albert Hall's Young Producer's Scheme.
08 May 2019
