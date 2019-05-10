The challenge of being a teacher with Tourette's

Video

Natalie Pearson is a primary school teacher and one of a few in the world to also have Tourette's syndrome.

Tourettes causes her to swear, sometimes in class, and also jerk her body - but she says her students and colleagues have embraced it

The science teacher was diagnosed with late-onset Tourette's syndrome at the age of 21 and believes a traumatic rape at university was the trigger.

Natalie's story was originally heard on the BBC's Multi Story podcast.

Presented by Becca Bryers. A transcript is available here.

