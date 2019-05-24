'We bought a pub for our 12-year-old son'

Video

In a week where a tweet about a London pub went viral after a member of staff told a customer “we don’t serve disabled people”, meet the Mathies.

Ben Mathie loves live music but venue options are limited because he’s only 12-years-old and uses a wheelchair and venues are often inaccessible.

He was a regular at gigs in the local pub, The Harrow Inn Freehouse in Bootle, Nottinghamshire, before plans were made to shut it down.

Then, in an unexpected move to save Ben's favourite venue, his mum and dad gave up their farm shop and took over the pub.

Ben now has the important role of Events Manager and books all the live acts at the pub to ensure it’s as inclusive and welcoming as possible.

Presented by Emma Tracey.

