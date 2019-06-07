Touching paintings - ‘I feel included in art’

Video

Tony Giles, who is completely blind and severely deaf, is backpacking independently around the world and has visited more than 120 countries.

On his travels around Ethiopia he visits a studio containing paintings which were part of a wider exhibition designed for blind and partially sighted people to experience.

The BBC Travel Show meets him to find out more.

The full programme The Travel Show: Seeing The World Without Sight will be broadcast on Friday 7 June BBC World News on and on Saturday 8 June 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch afterwards on BBC iPlayer (UK only).