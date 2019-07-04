'We need bigger disabled loos'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We need bigger disabled loos'

As the government consults on making Changing Places toilets mandatory in public buildings, campaigners tell the BBC why they are needed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Jul 2019