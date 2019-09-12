Video

When we put three disabled comedians together round a picnic table we hadn’t banked on hearing one of the best disability love stories we’ve ever heard.

We're a hard-bitten cynical bunch at Ouch sometimes but this was a beautiful moment from Spring Day about her relationship with BBC Three's one and only Jerk, Tim Renkow.

The story packs even more of a punch when you find out about her history and how much fun they’ve been having as a couple ever since.

Features the "catholic cure for stammering", body positivity and more in the podcast that does disability differently - almost like it's normal.

With Jon Long and Aidan Greene.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty, produced by Emma Tracey and recorded at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.