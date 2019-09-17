Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Having a visible difference won’t stop me travelling’
When she was 10 years old Tulsi Vagjiani was in a plane crash. Her mother, father and brother were killed and she had life-changing injuries.
As an adult she loves to visit new places but is often anxious about how people will react to her visible difference.
The BBC Travel Show finds out more.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/disability-49679993/having-a-visible-difference-won-t-stop-me-travellingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window