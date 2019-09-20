Jellyballs (Storytelling live: part 2)

Video

Comedian Joe Wells talks about the one time in his life that making eye contact with another human being wasn't uncomfortable. Recently diagnosed as autistic, he also explains why he has to block out men's voices by playing loud music in his headphones.

Also on the podcast: Sarah Collins tells the story of the OCD moment where she strongly believes she's swallowed an entire packet of paracetamol. And Tom Leeds on how an accident obliterated all of his childhood memories until hearing an '80s song brought some of them back.

To hear our podcast regularly, tell your smart speaker: "Ask the BBC for Ouch" or find it on your BBC Sounds app.

Produced by Ed Morrish and the Ouch team.