Why fat guide dogs can be taken away

The unforeseen consequences when your guide dog gets fat
When Damon's guide dog DeeBee visits the vet for a check-up there is some unexpected news.
He is weighed and found to be 5kg overweight - that's slightly more than your average cat.
Damon must get DeeBee back to a healthy weight or risk having him temporarily taken away while he is slimmed down.
So what can you do when your guide dog gets out of shape?
Find out in the latest edition of Ouch - the irreverent disability talk podcast from BBC News.
With Damon Rose, Niamh Hughes and Beth Rose.
Listen to Ouch regularly on BBC Sounds or tell your smart speaker: "Ask the BBC for Ouch".
04 Oct 2019
