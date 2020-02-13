The new boy on Sex Education and the magician with OCD

Video

Actor George Robinson reveals what it's like to play Isaac, the first disabled character in Netflix's Sex Education.

George became tetraplegic just a few years ago when he broke his neck in a school rugby tackle gone-wrong.

The question is, did he watch the show - full of teenage sex, angst and mishaps - with his parents?

Professional magician Fergus Flanagan first got into tricks when he was 10-years-old - about the same time he realised he was different to everyone else.

He'd started to experience intrusive thoughts relating to hitting or kicking disabled people - something he never acted on and which has since gone away.

But it would be another 10 years before he told anyone about it and it was given a name - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder - something he's now created a magic show around.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty. A full transcript will be available here soon.

