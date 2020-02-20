'Punished for having a disabled daughter'

Video

The family of a disabled teenager is taking its challenge against a council’s school transport policy to the Court of Appeal.

In March 2018, Leicestershire County Council announced it would not be providing transport for eligible children aged between 16 and 18, despite children of that age being legally required to continue in education or training.

Instead it would give parents a personal transport budget so families could arrange their own travel but in most cases that will not cover all transport costs.

Stefan Drexler spoke to Disability News Correspondent Nikki Fox about life with his 17-year-old disabled daughter, Kirsty.

Produced by Michaela Howard

Filmed and Edited by David Cheeseman