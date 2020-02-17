Sex Education's George Robinson on life-changing rugby injury

Video

Actor George Robinson plays the first disabled character to feature in Netflix hit, Sex Education.

He plays troublemaker Isaac, but as well as it being his first acting job, George is also new to the world of disability.

The sporty teenager became tetraplegic just a few years ago when he broke his neck in a school rugby tackle gone-wrong.

He reveals to BBC Ouch's Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty the moment the accident happened, his long recovery (and what his mum really thinks of him starring in a show with some very sex-heavy content!).

Listen to the full podcast here or on BBC Sounds, which also features professional magician Fergus Flanagan talking about his OCD for the first time.