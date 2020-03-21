Kate and Holly’s isolation diary

Video

‘It is scary, it is lonely, it is hard.’

Join Kate Monaghan as she navigates the emotional and practical struggles of home isolation in Yorkshire, during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has Elhers Danlos syndrome whilst her wife Holly is on immunity suppressants due to having had a kidney transplant - they are very anxious that they don't get infected. The pair are also desperately trying to keep their three year old daughter Scout entertained!

With brutal honesty Kate shares her most personal and intimate thoughts whilst quarantined from the world.

Produced by Amy Elizabeth

