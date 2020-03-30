'Suddenly you get this text...'
Kate and Holly digest the latest instructions on how to keep safe against coronavirus - for them it means staying in isolation for longer than 12 weeks.

Awkward conversations happen at bath-time about how much they should tell their three-year-old daughter Scout when one of her mums is put in the High Risk category.

And, determined to bring people together from a distance, their neighbours find a way to lift everyone's spirits while Kate reveals how to make stale doughnuts fresh again so you can comfort eat with food you might have thrown away - BBC public service at its best, you're welcome.

