'I feel a lot of pressure to keep Holly alive'
Kate has spent over six weeks in isolation and is trying to manage the symptoms of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and raise three-year-old daughter Scout.
Her wife Holly is on immunosuppressants and has to shield for 12 weeks but is now going stir-crazy while Scout is becoming clingy and eating significantly less since lockdown started.
Kate weighs up all their mental and physical needs.
Produced by Amy Elizabeth - email amy.elizabeth@bbc.co.uk to get a message to Kate and Holly.
Subscribe to this podcast on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.
29 Apr 2020
