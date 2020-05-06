When Cabin Fever met 1800 Seconds on Autism

Video

Robyn Steward and Jamie Knight, presenters of the podcast 1800 Seconds on Autism, join the Cabin Fever team to reveal what’s been going on in their lives during lockdown.

From the pasta dish Jamie has eaten every day for five years no longer being available at the supermarket, through to Robyn’s solo trip to hospital, a notoriously noisy and discombobulating place.

What do you do if you need a solid routine but everything has changed or stopped?

Featuring Emma Tracey, and produced by Emma Tracey and Beth Rose.

