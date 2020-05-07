'I can't believe we're arguing about this!'

Video

After eight long weeks of isolation with wife Holly and three-year-old daughter Scout, Kate is finding her patience being tested.

She has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and is gaining a little bit of weight thanks to comfort eating. It's putting a strain on her already inflamed joints but should she start being disciplined or stop feeling guilty as we are in a pandemic after all!

Worst of all, Holly, who is on immunosuppressants - suddenly feels poorly. Is she showing Covid-19 symptoms?

