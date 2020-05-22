Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Naughty Robot!'
Ten weeks into isolation and Kate's painful impairment, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, is exhausting her.
A virtual food lesson from her Mum on how to make toad-in-the-hole doesn't quite go to plan and three-year-old Scout has found a fascination with cleaning the house - now that the vacuum cleaner is a robot.
Produced by Amy Elizabeth - email amy.elizabeth@bbc.co.uk to get a message to Kate and Holly.
Subscribe to this podcast on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window