A blood test out of the car window

Finally, a day out is on the cards as one of the family has to have a blood test

Kate, Holly and their three-year-old daughter Scout have been isolating for 12 weeks because Holly has to take immunosuppressants. Now she's been offered a test to see if she's built up resistance to Covid-19 - will it give the gift of freedom she's so desperately hoping for?

In addition to Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Kate has endometriosis which turns up the volume on her pain levels. Pre-lockdown her doctors decided to artificially put 36-year-old Kate through the menopause to address the problem but is this still the plan?

