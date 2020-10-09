From online learning to entire halls of residences being placed in lockdown, students across the country have found themselves at university in extremely testing circumstances.

Those with a disability could potentially find it extra tough.

BBC Ouch’s Keiligh Baker speaks to students from the University of Aberdeen, where more than 100 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of October.

Bea is a third year linguistics student who worries disabled students are being treated as an afterthought by universities. She became convener of the Disabled Students Forum to help change that.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Esme is a fresher and lives opposite the halls of residence where everyone is in quarantine …

Produced by Kirstie Brewer.

