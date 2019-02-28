The surprising science behind guide dog puppies

Caitlin was partnered with her guide dog Honey last year. She says the retriever-black labrador cross has given her more confidence, independence and allowed her to socialise more often.

But where do guide dog puppies in the UK come from?

The BBC followed Caitlin as she went to the Guide Dog National Breeding Centre, thought to be the largest assistance dog breeding programme in the world, to find out more.

This film was recorded in February 2020.

Figures relating to guide dog numbers in the breeding programme relate to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

Filmed by: Ammar Ebrahim

Filmed, directed and edited by: James Wooldridge

Graphics by: Gerard Groves

Executive Producer: Beth Rose

Executive Producer: Damon Rose