Ahead of their new documentary, Harvey and Katie Price join Emma Tracey for a Zoom chat.

While Harvey’s pasta cooks, he tells us about his love of frogs, trains and drawing. Katie describes the search for a residential college that’s best placed to support her disabled son.

We also hear about Harvey’s new house, how he loves holidays and why those who know him join in with all his favourite phrases.

UK viewers can watch Katie Price: Harvey and Me on Monday 25 January at 20.30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.