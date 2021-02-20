'I didn’t even know what bisexual was'

Dating can be tricky at the best of times, but it can come with a unique set of challenges if you have a learning disability and are LGBT.

Ben Hunte, the BBC's LGBT correspondent, speaks to three people with learning disabilities and explores the social care barriers faced by the community.

Shaun describes how a lack of sex education at special school meant it took him a decade to come out as bisexual. Now he teaches the subject to other people with learning disabilities.

Ray talks about awkward encounters on dating apps and the challenges of navigating trans healthcare with a learning disability.

And Scott tells Ben about the prejudice he faces as a gay man with learning disabilities and why he joined an organisation called Meet and Match.

Producer Ammar Ebrahim. Studio Manager Robbie Hayward.

