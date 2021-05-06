Warning: This podcast discusses domestic abuse with occasional graphic content.

Emma Dalmayne was just 17-years-old when she fled her abusive partner with her baby.

Emma, who is autistic, has experienced violence at the hands of two ex-partners and has lived in a women's refuge.

Saliha Rashid faced honour-based violence from her family. As a blind woman she thought they were being protective, until she went to university and realised their behaviour was abuse. It took her three attempts to escape.

According to the statistics, disabled people are three times more likely to experience domestic abuse - but why is this?

Emma, Saliha and Sara Cincurova, a journalist and former domestic abuse support worker, tell their stories and discuss what needs to be done to improve the situation.

Presented by Keiligh Baker.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by domestic abuse or violence, the organisations listed on the links below may be able to help. If you are in immediate danger, you should dial 999.

Visit the BBC Action Line page for information and support on domestic abuse.

Subscribe with BBC Sounds and say to your smart speaker "Ask the BBC for Ouch"