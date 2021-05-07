Warning: This podcast discusses domestic abuse and sexual violence with occasional graphic content.

Ebere, not her real name, was 31 when she finally fled Nigeria for the UK to study, with hopes she had left domestic abuse behind.

But a new relationship soon turned controlling, then violent and brought back memories of the sexual and physical abuse she had experienced as a child.

As a black, disabled, queer woman, Ebere has experienced abuse throughout her life and struggled to find an accessible refuge when she needed it most.

She hopes that by telling her story, and how she survived, it will help other women to leave abusive situations.

Produced and presented by Keiligh Baker.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by domestic abuse or violence, the organisations listed on the links below may be able to help. If you are in immediate danger, you should dial 999.

Visit the BBC Action Line pages for information and support on domestic abuse and sexual abuse and violence.