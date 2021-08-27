Meet history's greatest Paralympic swimmer

Daniel Dias was the most decorated swimmer in the history of the Paralympics after winning 24 medals in his first three Games.

He's already added to his tally in Tokyo, despite recent changes to race classifications.

Daniel spoke to the BBC ahead of the contest in Japan, which he says will be his last.

